Albany Tech holds first weekend classes of semester

By Riley Armant
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Since their last semester, Albany Tech has been buzzing about the additional classes.

Willa Menafee taught her first weekend class and said all of her students for the class showed up.

She also said some of them told her how much of a relief it was to have these classes available to them because of their responsibilities during the week.

”Almost all of the students who were in class Friday night, they came up to say that they were so glad to have the evening class because it works in their schedule,” Menafee said.

Some of Menafee’s students work during the week, some are parents and some students simply have busy lives. So the weekend classes are truly the best fit for them. Later in the semester, Saturday classes will begin.

Menafee said anyone who is dedicated to getting their education is welcome to sign up for the classes.

