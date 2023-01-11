Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Ask the Expert
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (Gray News) – A new major theme park is coming to Frisco, Texas.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced Wednesday that it is opening a new “one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world” in the city.

Although it will be smaller in size than other Universal parks, it will still carry the “same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations,” according to a news release.

The new park will be designed specifically for families with young children. Universal recently purchased 97 acres of land in Frisco for the resort, with plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion.

It said the park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet-and-greets and themed dining areas.

The entire resort is intended to “have a completely different look, feel and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand,” according to the news release.

“We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts.

Universal did not announce an anticipated opening date or name for the new park. More details will be announced over time, the company said.

The new park in Frisco comes as Universal is also working on a massive expansion of its Orlando resort. A third theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe will be added to the existing two – Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

After delays due to the COVID-19 panic, Universal said Epic Universe is expected to open sometime in 2025.

The announcement of the new park in Texas on Wednesday came with a second announcement from Universal. The company said it is planning to open a permanent horror-themed entertainment experience in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

