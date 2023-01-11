Strong-severe storms possible Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to high pressure another fine winter day across SGA! Abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool low-mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, seasonably cold with lows upper 30s low 40s.

Just as nice with more clouds and warmer low 70s tomorrow. This warming trend with highs in the 70s continues ahead of Thursday’s cold front. Showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday afternoon and evening. There’s a level 2 “Slight Risk” for western counties and a level 1 out of 5 “Marginal Risk” for the rest of SGA. As a squall line of storms move east some storms will be strong and possibly severe. Main threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Estimated rainfall amounts of 0.50″-1.00″. The line of storms gradually weakens and moves out before sunrise Friday.

Behind the front much colder air Friday through the weekend. Lows drop to and below freezing while highs hold in the 50s.

For the M.L.K. Jr. Holiday upper 30s Monday morning then mostly sunny and warmer upper 60s low 70s. Warming trend continues Tuesday with lows upper 40s. and highs low 70s with scattered afternoon showers.

