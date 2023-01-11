Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Strong-severe storms possible Thursday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to high pressure another fine winter day across SGA! Abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool low-mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, seasonably cold with lows upper 30s low 40s.

Just as nice with more clouds and warmer low 70s tomorrow. This warming trend with highs in the 70s continues ahead of Thursday’s cold front. Showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday afternoon and evening. There’s a level 2 “Slight Risk” for western counties and a level 1 out of 5 “Marginal Risk” for the rest of SGA. As a squall line of storms move east some storms will be strong and possibly severe. Main threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Estimated rainfall amounts of 0.50″-1.00″. The line of storms gradually weakens and moves out before sunrise Friday.

Behind the front much colder air Friday through the weekend. Lows drop to and below freezing while highs hold in the 50s.

For the M.L.K. Jr. Holiday upper 30s Monday morning then mostly sunny and warmer upper 60s low 70s. Warming trend continues Tuesday with lows upper 40s. and highs low 70s with scattered afternoon showers.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75,...
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Thursday thunderstorms may be strong or severe
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday Jan 10
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Warming and dry through midweek