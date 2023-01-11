Strong, severe storms possible on Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of showers and storms is expected to move through southwest Georgia on Thursday into Friday.

The strongest of the storms will be happening Thursday around 6 p.m.

Potentially strong to severe storms are expected Thursday into Friday. (Source: First Alert Weather Team)

A few counties in the WALB viewing area, including Randolph and Webster counties and most of Sumter County, are under a slight risk. A majority of the rest of the WALB viewing area is under a marginal risk.

Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and a 2% tornado chance. The primary threat will be damaging winds.

