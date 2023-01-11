Ask the Expert
Strong, severe storms possible on Thursday

The strongest of the storms will be happening Thursday around 6 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of showers and storms is expected to move through southwest Georgia on Thursday into Friday.

Potentially strong to severe storms are expected Thursday into Friday.
Potentially strong to severe storms are expected Thursday into Friday.(Source: First Alert Weather Team)

A few counties in the WALB viewing area, including Randolph and Webster counties and most of Sumter County, are under a slight risk. A majority of the rest of the WALB viewing area is under a marginal risk.

Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and a 2% tornado chance. The primary threat will be damaging winds.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

