Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker ‘neutralized’

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station.
French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

Media reports, quoting unnamed police sources, say police opened fire early Wednesday morning on the attacker who was armed with a knife and injured several people.

Paris police say the incident at the Gare du Nord station is now over but are offering no other immediate details.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also says the attacker injured several people at the station but his tweet gives no other details on their number or the extent of the injuries.

He says the attacker was “rapidly neutralized.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect

Latest News

Conner Taylor, 9, was hospitalized after he ingested Lucky’s Mystical Dragon Flames, which are...
Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy
The 9-year-old boy was hospitalized after he ate the chemicals he mistook for Pop Rocks candy.
Mom calls for packaging changes after son ingests harmful chemicals
The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered...
Biden 'surprised' classified docs were in his old office
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner