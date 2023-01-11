More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Additional documents believed to be classified were found by President Joe Biden’s legal team on Wednesday, according to CNN and other media outlets.
The files were reportedly found in a second location during a search that took place after “a small number of documents with classified markings” were initially discovered in Biden’s former Washington, D.C. office.
Biden said on Tuesday that he was surprised the documents were found in his office.
It is unclear at this time how many documents were uncovered during Wednesday’s discovery.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.