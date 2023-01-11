Largest-ever drug trafficking indictment made in Southern District of Georgia

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - 76 drug traffickers were named in Operation Ghost Busted, the largest drug trafficking investigation in the Southern District of Georgia, on Jan. 11.

“Operation Ghost Busted demonstrates the focused commitment of law enforcement agencies at all levels in identifying, infiltrating and disrupting drug trafficking networks in our communities,” said U.S Attorney David Estes.

The operation charged the individuals with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in the greater Glynn County area, according to Estes.

In addition to the charges filed against individual defendants, each named in the indictment is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam.

The 118-count, 133-page indictment includes the forfeiture of 43 seized firearms, one vehicle and over $53,000 in cash. Over three dozen additional defendants face prosecution for state charges as a result of the investigation.

The operation is led by the FBI Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force, the Glynn County Police Department, the Brunswick Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are proud to serve with these professionals in the continuing work to make our neighborhoods safe from illegal gang activity and the violent crime it spawns,” Estes said.

The defendants in the investigation are scheduled this week for initial appearance hearings in U.S. District Court in Brunswick. Since it is a federal court, there is no option for parole.

The full list of the defendants are:

David E. Alvarez, 24, of Townsend, Ga.;

Garrison A. Bell, 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Desiree M. Briley, 26, of McRae-Helena, Ga.;

Rachael P. Byrd, a/k/a “Byrd is the Word,” a/k/a “Rachael NeSmith,” 25, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Terry L. Cason II, 36, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Tonya C. Cox, a/k/a “Shuge White,” 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Abraham Crews, a/k/a “Abe,” 41, of Waverly, Ga.;

Hannah G. Croft, 23, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Michael S. Daniels, 39, of Waynesville, Ga;

Marissa D. Davis, 31, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Willie H. Day, 52, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Ashley Deen, 29, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Cody M. Demers, a/k/a “Bravo Seven,” 24, of Blackshear, Ga.;

Skyler T. Drawdy, 24, of Darien, Ga.;

Taylor D. Drew, 32, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Joshua A. Drury, 41, of Darien, Ga;

Jonathan R. Elrod, a/k/a “Brazy Jay,” a/k/a “Jay,” a/k/a “John Boy,” 33, of Blairsville, Ga.;

Joshua E. Enke, 33, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Juan C. Everette, a/k/a “Don Juan,” 36, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Andrew R. Flanagan, a/k/a “Drew,” 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Verdalee D. Flanagan, a/k/a " Verlee,” 37, of Nahunta, Ga.;

Alexa B. Foster, a/k/a “Lexa,” 29, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Theodore Gee, a/k/a “Keno,” 44, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Chad L. Googe, 40, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Shawn S. Green, a/k/a “Polo Green,” 42, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Laura R. Harden, 49, of Brunswick, Ga.;

John E. Harrison, a/k/a “Johnny,” 25, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Priscilla Hemingway, a/k/a “Priscilla Carr,” 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Wyndel L. Herndon, 40, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Britnee V. Houston, 28, of Waynesville, Ga.;

Timothy W. Hutchinson, a/k/a “Tim,” 58, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Kenneth W. Lane, a/k/a “Skinny,” 43, of Hortense, Ga.;

Timothy W. Loper, 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Kenneth Mainor, a/k/a “Busta Bill,” 66, of White Oak, Ga.;

Kenyetta D. Mainor, a/k/a “Yatta,” 46, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Wendell McClain, 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Cameren A. McDonald, 26, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Justin W. McGhee, 36, of Darien, Ga.;

Charlie A. Moody, 42, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Antonio Morales, a/k/a “Silence,” a/k/a “Silent Ololade,” 29, of Vidalia, Ga.;

Aubrey NeSmith, 21, of Metter, Ga.;

James D. NeSmith, a/k/a “DG,” 25, an inmate at Telfair State Prison;

Mary NeSmith, 58, of Metter, Ga.;

Eric S. Ogden, a/k/a “Scotty,” 35, of Woodbine, Ga.;

Auston J. Proctor, 32, of Woodbine, Ga.;

Michael A. Provenzano, 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jimmy A. Reynolds, a/k/a “Jim,” 54, of Brunswick, Ga.;

James C. Richardson, 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

William W. Ringle, a/k/a “Will,” 42, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Anthony D. Ruffner, 32, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Samantha S. Russell, 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jamey E. Sapp, 50, of St. Simons Island, Ga.;

Blake K. Screen, 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

John D. Screen, 31, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Adam H. Smith, 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Brian T. Spell, 32, of Waynesville, Ga.;

Gregory W. Stabile, a/k/a “G,” a/k/a “Lts Be DAreason,” 37, of Brunswick, Ga.;

James L. Stephens, a/k/a “Rabbit,” 39, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Debra L. Stokes, a/k/a “Debbie,” 59, of Brunswick, Ga.

Stephanie L. Stover, 44, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jason A. Sweat, 35, of St. Marys, Ga.;

Clinton Taylor, 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Cori L. Taylor, 26, of Eastman, Ga.;

Larry B. Taylor, a/k/a “Lee Lee,” 57, of Jacksonville, Fla.;

Christopher J. Thompson, 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Ronald E. Thompson, a/k/a “E,” a/k/a “3D,” 39, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jesse J. Trujillo, 30, of Swainsboro, Ga.;

Charles W. Walrath, a/k/a “Boomer,” 51, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Dayton P. Whatley, 35, of St. Simons Island, Ga.;

David Nicholas Wheeler, 52, of Waverly, Ga.;

Dakota L. White, 21, of Vidalia, Ga.;

James D. Wiggins, a/k/a “Brad Jones,” 30, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jeremy D. Wix, 42, of Townsend, Ga.;

Heaven L. Wolfe, 32, of Blackshear, Ga.;

Joshua T. Wolfe, a/k/a “White Boy,” a/k/a “Tom Walier,” 29, of Blackshear, Ga.; and,

David D. Young, a/k/a “Khaos,” 42, of Hortense, Ga.

