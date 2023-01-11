Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.

However, you can only buy the new cookie online. One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season, so some troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

All Girl Scout cookies will be available to order online starting Feb. 27.

The National Girl Scouts new national sponsor this year is Planet Oat oatmilk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

Latest News

The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler
Potentially strong to severe storms are expected Thursday into Friday.
Strong, severe storms possible on Thursday
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
Inflation has moderated some, but grocery shoppers still face high prices