Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant

Hanwha Qcells is bringing about 2,500 jobs to the state, according to Raphael Warnock, White House
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing.

Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring about 2,500 jobs to the state, according to an announcement made by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Biden administration officials.

“Today’s Hanwha Q CELLS announcement to make the largest solar investment in U.S. history is a big deal for Georgia’s working families and the American economy,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Hanwha’s Q CELLS investment will create thousands of good-paying jobs in Georgia, many of which won’t require a four-year degree. It will bring back our supply chains so we aren’t reliant on other countries, lower the cost of clean energy, and help us combat the climate crisis.”

Warnock said Qcells investment will complete the first and only entirely domestic solar supply chain. Groundbreaking for the new Bartow County facility is expected in the coming months.

Last Congress, Warnock introduced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, which has now been signed into law. Warnock’s office said the legislation creates tax incentives for every step of the domestic solar manufacturing supply chain. That legislation was included in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Warnock has also urged the Office of Management and Budget to close loopholes in the federal solar procurement process.

Qcells CEO Justin Lee credited Warnock for his support of solar power, adding “Georgia could soon be the solar capital of the world.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

Latest News

When considering buying or renting a home, real estate experts suggest having a realtor to...
Albany housing market: Best time to buy or sell homes
WALB
Albany housing market: Best time to buy, sell homes
Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills
Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills
FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be...
Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia
Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping...
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note