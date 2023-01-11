Georgia Attorney General recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Jan. 11 as Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Carr is encouraging all Georgians to join the fight to end human trafficking in the state.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit works year-round to rescue victims and put buyers and sellers behind bars,” Carr said.

Carr first created the unit in 2019 with the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly. The unit has dedicated prosecutors, criminal investigators, analysts and a victim advocate.

The unit rescued and assisted 107 victims in 2021 and over 20 alleged traffickers were indicted and obtained multiple convictions and lengthy prison sentences.

“During Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we encourage all Georgians to learn the signs of human trafficking and how to report it, so we can shine a light on this horrific industry and ultimately save lives,” Carr said.

