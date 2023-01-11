Deadline extended for 3rd annual “Art of Writing” Contest for Area Youth

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) is extending the “Art of Writing” contest deadline to Jan. 31.

The contest is open to fiction, non-fiction and poetry writers who are between the ages of 11 and 18 and are legal residents of Georgia and Florida. There is no fee required to participate.

Each theme inspires young people to express themselves concerning important topics. This year’s theme is “I Have A Dream.”

Judging will be led by author and literary educator Dr. Cheryl Carvajal, who will choose additional judges per category.

Winning submissions and honorable mentions will be held on Feb. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Youth Art Month Reception at the Turner Center.

Call (229) 247-2787 for more information on contest details.

