Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Deadline extended for 3rd annual “Art of Writing” Contest for Area Youth

“Art of Writing” contest deadline extended to Jan. 31.
“Art of Writing” contest deadline extended to Jan. 31.
“Art of Writing” contest deadline extended to Jan. 31.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) is extending the “Art of Writing” contest deadline to Jan. 31.

The contest is open to fiction, non-fiction and poetry writers who are between the ages of 11 and 18 and are legal residents of Georgia and Florida. There is no fee required to participate.

Each theme inspires young people to express themselves concerning important topics. This year’s theme is “I Have A Dream.”

Judging will be led by author and literary educator Dr. Cheryl Carvajal, who will choose additional judges per category.

Winning submissions and honorable mentions will be held on Feb. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Youth Art Month Reception at the Turner Center.

Call (229) 247-2787 for more information on contest details.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

Latest News

Operation Ghost Busted is the largest ever drug trafficking investigation in the Southern...
Largest-ever drug trafficking indictment made in Southern District of Georgia
Health professionals at the American Red Cross said January is a challenging month for blood...
Red Cross: It’s important to donate blood
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month...
Georgia Attorney General recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations happening all over Albany.
2023 MLK Day events to attend