Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is expanding its training center. They’re looking to become the training hub for South Georgia after they finish expanding.

A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago and will serve as a massive tool as part of the BPS Training Center.

The training tower is five stories of steel shipping containers. (WALB)

It’s made entirely of steel shipping containers that are welded together and will provide basic firefighter classes that take up to eight weeks to complete.

“We can simulate this like being houses, the rooms in a house. We can change up this maze with these panels,” BPS Fire Chief Doyle Welch said.

Welch said the expansion was made possible with help of funding from the city of Bainbridge. He’s hoping the new training tower will become the regional training center for southwest Georgia.

Fire chief Doyle Welch is hoping the training tower will serve all Southwest Georgia fire agencies. (WALB)

“We’ve never had nothing this size before in the city of Bainbridge. Most fire guys go to the state academy in Forsyth and different areas to get training. This building right here will allow us to do our training now at our facility here in Bainbridge,” Welch said. “They can come here while we’re doing training classes and train. Training classes are also given by the fire academy and can be held here, so it’ll be local instead of going out of town to Forsyth.”

The training tower is in the beginning stages of expansion.

“We’re also going to have different places out here in the field too, with propane props, extrication props and an assortment of different things,” Welch said.

The tower is set to be finished by next week and can be used as early as February.

