Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing

Traffic cones in Tifton. (Source: WALB)
Traffic cones in Tifton. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to the Irwin County line, GDOT confirmed in a release. The East Coast Asphalt Inc. will be in charge of that project.

The second project worth $3.2 million will focus on resurfacing around 4.5 miles of State Route 34 from east of State Route 38 from west of Rocky Ford Road to east of Jones Street. Renames and Son Construction Company will be in charge of that project.

A start date for either project has yet to be set.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into...
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

Latest News

Kathy Mills is one of the Lee County Animal Control Officers who rescued the cat.
Leesburg store employees help injured cat
A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago for firefighter training.
Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub
Operation Ghost Busted is the largest ever drug trafficking investigation in the Southern...
Largest-ever drug trafficking indictment made in Southern District of Georgia
Health professionals at the American Red Cross said January is a challenging month for blood...
Red Cross: It’s important to donate blood