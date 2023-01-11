3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to the Irwin County line, GDOT confirmed in a release. The East Coast Asphalt Inc. will be in charge of that project.

The second project worth $3.2 million will focus on resurfacing around 4.5 miles of State Route 34 from east of State Route 38 from west of Rocky Ford Road to east of Jones Street. Renames and Son Construction Company will be in charge of that project.

A start date for either project has yet to be set.

