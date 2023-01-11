2023 MLK Day events to attend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and Albany is gearing up with multiple celebrations throughout the day.

MLK Scavenger Hunt

United Way will be hosting a race and scavenger hunt to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check-in starts at 9:15 a.m. and there will be a free breakfast at 9:30 a.m. No running is required and winners will receive prizes.

Location: Downtown Albany at 9:30 a.m.-noon

RSVP

MLK Day Free Meals

Attorney Ken Nugent and Pastor Lawrence Knighton of the St. James Church are partnering to serve free meals to the community. All Albany first responders and law enforcement are invited to grab a meal.

Location: 110 S. Slappey Blvd. on the corner of S. Slappey and Gillionville Road starting at noon

The MLK Dinner

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Albany State University will be hosting the 2023 MLK Dinner at the West Campus Student Center at Albany State University.

The dinner features guest speaker Venessa Harrison, president of AT&T Southeast Coastal States.

Ticket prices are:

$85 for an individual ticket

$500 for a community table of 8

$1,000 for a corporate table of 8 with logo promotion

Location: West Campus Student Center from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets

Know of an MLK event in your area? Send us the details in a Facebook message.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.