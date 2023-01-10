Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Warming and dry through midweek

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak front early Monday ushered in drier air for a picture-perfect start to the week. Tonight, high clouds stream across SWG with little fanfare. Staying dry as lows drop into the upper 30s for chilly Tuesday morning.

We’ve got a few cold nights in the 30s while highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s into midweek. Thursday a cold front slide east with rain and potentially strong to severe storms. Our northwestern counties have been outlined in a “Slight Risk” for severe weather with damaging winds being the primary threat. Expect rainfall of amounts of 0.50-1.00″. The storm system quickly passes with colder air pushing in on Friday and holding through the weekend.

Lows drop to and below freezing while highs hold in the 50s. Gradually warming into the 60s on MLK Jr. Day.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
Several people joined the Johnson family in a march Saturday that demanded justice for Kendrick...
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later

Latest News

Rain and storms on Thursday
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Jan 9
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast