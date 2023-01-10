Warming and dry through midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak front early Monday ushered in drier air for a picture-perfect start to the week. Tonight, high clouds stream across SWG with little fanfare. Staying dry as lows drop into the upper 30s for chilly Tuesday morning.

We’ve got a few cold nights in the 30s while highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s into midweek. Thursday a cold front slide east with rain and potentially strong to severe storms. Our northwestern counties have been outlined in a “Slight Risk” for severe weather with damaging winds being the primary threat. Expect rainfall of amounts of 0.50-1.00″. The storm system quickly passes with colder air pushing in on Friday and holding through the weekend.

Lows drop to and below freezing while highs hold in the 50s. Gradually warming into the 60s on MLK Jr. Day.

