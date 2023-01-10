Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Upstate woman arrested for 10K pills that ‘look like Lucky Charms’, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after deputies found pills that “look like Lucky Charms” during a traffic stop on Jan. 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place in a parking lot along Clemson Boulevard so they continued to follow the vehicle after the exchange.

Deputies said during the traffic stop, clear plastic baggies with 10,000 ecstasy pills that weighed more than seven pounds were found.

“These pills may look like Lucky Charms...but they’re not delicious, they’re dangerous,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Shemica Nicole Hammonds was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

MORE NEWS: Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

Latest News

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month...
Georgia Attorney General recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations happening all over Albany.
2023 MLK Day events to attend
Potentially strong to severe storms are expected Thursday into Friday.
Strong, severe storms possible on Thursday
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years later after his death
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into...
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today