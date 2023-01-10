Rare brain condition can’t keep this South Ga. makeup artist down

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A teenage makeup artist with a rare brain condition says she won’t let her disability keep her from reaching her dreams.

Abigale Wise, also known as “Lace,” is a 19-year-old disabled makeup artist out of Turner County. She says after her three-plus surgeries, and 10-plus procedures, she’s just thankful she’s still able to pursue her passion for makeup.

Wise says most of her days are spent in agonizing pain, but she says makeup has been a great coping mechanism.

“I have a rare brain condition called Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, which means that I have too much spinal fluid. So, it can cause memory issues, and if it gets bad enough, I’ll lose my vision. It’s completely changed my entire life. I’m not able to live my life as a normal 19-year-old,” Wise said.

This is Abigale Wise, the artist behind the makeup. (Source: WALB)

She says her ultimate dream would be for her talents to be noticed enough for her to eventually model for Trixie Cosmetics, a company started by drag queen, Trixie Mattel, and maybe one day become a Cover Girl.

“To be able to show people that you don’t have to let your disability hold you back. I love being able to almost shape-shift. That’s such a cool concept to me. I was always a fan of superhero movies and stuff like that. So being able to change my entire facial structure, the color of my skin, like painting myself blue you know? It’s just so cool to me,” Wise said.

Wise’s mom says the number one thing for a mother who has a disabled child is to advocate for them.

“As far as taking care of Abigail, that’s my job. God gave me her. She’s my miracle child and I’ll take care of her until my last breath. No matter what the doctor says what, you know your child,” Chrisy Taylor, mother of Abigale, said.

This is Chrisy, Abigale's mother. She says no matter how hard it gets, she will always be there for Abigale. (Source: WALB)

Abigail says she has been doing makeup for eight years and hopes to inspire others who are disabled to keep pursuing their dream, no matter the circumstance.

