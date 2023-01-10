Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75,...
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at...
Woman arrested for theft of man’s ashes in suitcase from airport baggage claim, police say
Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book...
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, walks from the House floor on Capitol Hill,...
House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China