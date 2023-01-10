Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch.

Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.

“That helps keep everything in the community,” Oswalt’s manager Courtney Earp said. “It helps us to be able to go out and support other local businesses, as well and grow the economy.”

Earp also said the sales for the merch have been going very well. They have more products coming in later this week and if you’re interested in checking them out.

Click this link to see their merch.

