Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear

Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch.
By Riley Armant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch.

Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.

“That helps keep everything in the community,” Oswalt’s manager Courtney Earp said. “It helps us to be able to go out and support other local businesses, as well and grow the economy.”

Earp also said the sales for the merch have been going very well. They have more products coming in later this week and if you’re interested in checking them out.

Click this link to see their merch.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75,...
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

WALB
Oswalt's UGA National Championship merch
WALB
New year means fresh start for Dougherty Co. Commission
The new center is designed to bring free resources to those living on Tifton’s south side.
New community center opens in Tifton
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need