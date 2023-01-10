Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lawmakers release proposed schedule on General Assembly’s first day

Jon Burns was elected 75th speaker; Jan Jones honored as first female speaker
State Rep. Jon Burns is Georgia's new Speaker of the House.
State Rep. Jon Burns is Georgia's new Speaker of the House.(Jon Burns re-election campaign)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a day when lawmakers were more focused on Monday night’s University of Georgia college football championship game than the people’s business, some productive work did get done on the Georgia General Assembly’s first day.

Lawmakers published a proposed schedule for the rest of the legislative session. Crossover day will be Monday, March 6, and the legislature will adjourn on Wednesday, March 29. Lawmakers will not be in session for any Fridays after this week.

As expected, state Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) was elected as the 75th Speaker of the Georgia House. Former House Speaker David Ralston died last year, allowing metro Atlanta lawmaker Jan Jones to become Georgia’s first female speaker; Jones had been serving as Speaker Pro Tempore.

However, in December, Burns was elected speaker and formally took office on Monday. Jones (R-Milton) was elected to continue serving as Speaker Pro-Tempore.

Jones was also honored Monday by the Women’s Legislative Caucus.

After Republicans yet again swept every statewide office this past November, Georgia House Democrats did their best to put forth a celebratory mood by announcing 25 new members, which the caucus said was a record. State Rep. James Beverly (D-Macon) is the House minority leader. State Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville) is majority whip.

Full coverage of this year’s Georgia General Assembly

New Democratic members include state Rep. Ruwa Romman (D-Duluth), the first Muslim woman to serve in the state House and the first Palestinian to be elected to any Georgia public office.

The speaker serves as the presiding officer of the House of Representatives and is responsible for determining the leadership and membership of House committees.

Burns also appointed a Committee on Assignments to determine committee assignments and leadership positions for the session: Jones; Majority Leader Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula); Majority Whip James Burchett (R-Waycross); Majority Caucus Chairman Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe); Rep. Shaw Blackmon (R-Bonaire); Rep. Katie Dempsey (R-Rome); Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin); Rep. Lynn Smith (R-Newnan); and Rep. Richard Smith (R-Columbus).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75,...
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office
FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be...
Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair