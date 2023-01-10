Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer.

A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department.

If you have information, please message The DPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit on Facebook Messenger or leave an anonymous tip on the DPD tipline at (912) 260-3600.

