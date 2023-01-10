Ask the Expert
Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft

Doulga Police Department investigates the theft of a black trailer.
Doulga Police Department investigates the theft of a black trailer.(file)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer.

A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department.

If you have information, please message The DPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit on Facebook Messenger or leave an anonymous tip on the DPD tipline at (912) 260-3600.

