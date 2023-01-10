Dougherty Co. Commission welcomes first African American chairman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year means a fresh start for the Dougherty County Commission, starting with a new chairman.

Although he’s only been officially in office since Sunday night, Lorenzo Heard says he already is working to identify ways to improve the county.

“Some of my goals: I want to improve the quality of life for families, for young people and for youth,” Chairman Heard said. “Some of those people, a quality of life where you don’t have to go to Atlanta. And you don’t have to go out of state to have some good recreations. Some great places to just enjoy no matter your age. And that’s what we’re got to work on.”

Heard says he would also like to focus on one of Albany’s major issues: affordable housing.

“Affordable is at the level of your income. And there are a lot of hard-working people whose rent is too high for the amount of money they make. But they want to live in a nice place. And they want to live somewhere they feel good about. And they feel good about bringing family and friends. We’ve got to develop more housing. More sub-divisions to meet the needs of our people,” Heard said.

Commissioner Anthony Jones is the head of District 6. He was one of three other commissioners who were sworn in on Monday morning.

Dougherty County commissioners at their meeting. (WALB)

He says the commissioners will be working together to develop plans for the new year.

“We’re welcoming our new chairman in by getting him to work hard, rolling his sleeves up. Let’s go to work now. The honeymoon is over. It’s time to go to work,” Jones said.

When it comes to institutions in Albany, Heard says he’d like to partner with both Albany State University and Albany Technical College to create a student-oriented atmosphere.

“How do we turn this into a college town where you get the college feel when you come here? That parents from all over, not just Albany, not just the surrounding counties, not just Georgia, but even in distant states want to bring their kids because they know we’re going to look out for them. They have a ton of activities and recreation that college students would want to be a part of. And we can do it,” Heard said.

As for other projects in the works, Jones says they’re looking at new solutions to past problems.

“There’s some money that’s coming down from the federal government. We got $12 million for Radium Springs. We’re excited about getting work done down there,” Jones said. “We put in for some money from the state for the parks. And we’re certainly going to be looking for ways to get tax relief for our citizens instead of finding nontraditional ways to help the costs.”

Dougherty County EMS is also set to apply for the 2023 EMS Trauma Related Equipment Reimbursement Grant through the Georgia Trauma Commission.

They’re hoping to secure $10,000.

“We’re excited about that. Any time that we can have a grant because grants are free money, that’s money that we don’t have to pay back. So certainly EMS can use that because they are first responders. And we certainly want to make sure that we have them equipped with everything that they need to get the job done,“ Jones said.

Both Heard and Jones say they’re excited about what this year will bring, and they are looking forward to more community involvement during their term.

