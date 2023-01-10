Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31.

On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society transitioned to operating solely as a non-profit organization.

The County, with assistance from the sheriff’s office, is offering limited emergency animal services under an interim protocols plan called E-911 Animal Control Protocols.

The separation stems from months of negotiations between the county and human society for a new contract, however, neither party was able to agree on terms proposed by the other.

Since WCTV last reported on the negotiation woes back in December, County Manager Michael Stevenson said no other meetings between them have taken place.

In their place, the sheriff’s office is now responding specifically to calls involving domesticated cats and dogs.

“We’re not at the point where we can take animals in unless it’s a dangerous dog. Hopefully we’ll have some avenues where we can provide services for that, but as of right now, stray dogs and nuisance dogs all we can do is issue citations and go from there,” said Captain Chuck McDonald with TCSO.

According to him, the sheriff’s office was already providing some services for wildlife and livestock. Now all patrolling deputies are subject to certain calls and the ability to issue citations for animals causing a nuisance, animals that are a danger to the community or animals exhibiting signs of rabies.

“We’re venturing into new fields, things that we aren’t used to doing but we’ve had an outpouring of support from the community wanting to provide us with resources. Some people have been willing to utilize their own land to set up temporary shelters and kennels,” said Capt. McDonald.

There are two county commission meetings a month. One will be held on January at 9 a.m. Officials from the humane society say they’re planning on attending, however, it’s not clear if the two parties will use the opportunity to negotiate a new agreement or not.

