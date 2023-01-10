Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society

Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both...
Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31.

On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society transitioned to operating solely as a non-profit organization.

The County, with assistance from the sheriff’s office, is offering limited emergency animal services under an interim protocols plan called E-911 Animal Control Protocols.

The separation stems from months of negotiations between the county and human society for a new contract, however, neither party was able to agree on terms proposed by the other.

Since WCTV last reported on the negotiation woes back in December, County Manager Michael Stevenson said no other meetings between them have taken place.

In their place, the sheriff’s office is now responding specifically to calls involving domesticated cats and dogs.

“We’re not at the point where we can take animals in unless it’s a dangerous dog. Hopefully we’ll have some avenues where we can provide services for that, but as of right now, stray dogs and nuisance dogs all we can do is issue citations and go from there,” said Captain Chuck McDonald with TCSO.

According to him, the sheriff’s office was already providing some services for wildlife and livestock. Now all patrolling deputies are subject to certain calls and the ability to issue citations for animals causing a nuisance, animals that are a danger to the community or animals exhibiting signs of rabies.

“We’re venturing into new fields, things that we aren’t used to doing but we’ve had an outpouring of support from the community wanting to provide us with resources. Some people have been willing to utilize their own land to set up temporary shelters and kennels,” said Capt. McDonald.

There are two county commission meetings a month. One will be held on January at 9 a.m. Officials from the humane society say they’re planning on attending, however, it’s not clear if the two parties will use the opportunity to negotiate a new agreement or not.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
Several people joined the Johnson family in a march Saturday that demanded justice for Kendrick...
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later

Latest News

This is just one of many looks created by Abigale.
Rare brain condition can’t keep this South Ga. makeup artist down
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into...
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
Rare disease can keep this South Ga. makeup artist down
Rare brain condition can't keep this South Ga. makeup artist down
Some fans said they’re not surprised that the Dawgs are in the championship, but it gives them...
Valdosta Bulldog fans, businesses ready for national championship game