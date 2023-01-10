Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany police searching for rape suspect

Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown.

Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the Albany Police Department for more information on the case. If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or The Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
Albany basketball court where an alleged shooting happened
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75,...
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

The gala will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at the storm dome on GSW’s campus. One ticket is $100 but...
GSW providing opportunities for student scholarships
Chester Taylor was named the 2023 South Georgia Technical College Rick Perkins Instructor of...
2023 South Georgia Technical College Instructor of the Year named
WALB
AMA shares plans for 2023
WALB
10 years later, Kendrick Johnson's family remembers him