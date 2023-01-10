Albany police searching for rape suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown.

Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the Albany Police Department for more information on the case. If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or The Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

