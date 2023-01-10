Ask the Expert
2023 South Georgia Technical College Instructor of the Year named

Chester Taylor was named the 2023 South Georgia Technical College Rick Perkins Instructor of...
Chester Taylor was named the 2023 South Georgia Technical College Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Chester Taylor was named the 2023 South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford announced Taylor as the pick during a special ceremony held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center. Taylor has been a math instructor at the college since 2015.

“There is only one word I can think of that fits this occasion, and that is grateful,” Taylor said after being recognized.

Taylor will compete with other Instructor of the Year nominees at the regional level where three finalists will be chosen to represent the region in the statewide competition in Atlanta.

The state winner will win a $1,000 grand prize and make public appearances such as addressing the Georgia General Assembly, the Governor and the TCSG Leadership Conference.

