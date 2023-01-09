Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta Bulldog fans, businesses ready for national championship game

Valdosta Bulldog fans, businesses ready for national championship game
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In Valdosta, fans are still purchasing apparel or even joining Gov. Brian Kemp in wearing red and black.

Some fans said they’re not surprised that the Dawgs are in the championship, but it gives them a reason to celebrate.

Almost everywhere you go, people are gearing up for the big game. Like at the Fairway Tavern, Owner Chris Milstead said although his business has only been open for a few weeks, they’ve had requests to host a large watch party.

“We have a few people that have reserved our hidden bays and we’re turning into two large screen TVs for the game. I know we have a large group of 20+ people who are basically turning our restaurant into their living room, so we’re definitely expecting a crowd tonight,” Milstead said.

Fairway Tavern General Manager Bill Fredericks said it’s another opportunity for bars and...
Fairway Tavern General Manager Bill Fredericks said it’s another opportunity for bars and restaurants to pack in an excited crowd.(SOURCE: WALB)

Fairway Tavern General Manager Bill Fredericks said it’s another opportunity for bars and restaurants to pack in an excited crowd.

“Usually, games like this bring people out, people like to be out. In my experience, whenever you have an atmosphere like that, it becomes very ruckus and fun and people usually have a good time, so we’re just excited to see the response that we have for the game. We will be running a special tonight. It’s going to be frog legs, crispy fried frog legs. So obviously Georgia’s playing the horned frogs so it’s kind of a play on it just to get people to try something new and fun,” Fredericks said.

Georgia fan Melissa Ratliff said she might even go “all out” on the apparel.
Georgia fan Melissa Ratliff said she might even go “all out” on the apparel.(SOURCE: WALB)

Georgia fan Melissa Ratliff said she might even go “all out” on the apparel.

“I am a Georgia Bulldogs fan. Have been my whole life and they have done an amazing job all year. I have Georgia pants, Georgia leggings, Georgia hoodies and a hat,” Ratliff said.

It’ll be tough to top the drama from their last game, but Georgia fans don’t care — as long as they win.

“Just basically hoping that they win the game like last time, you know it was super neck in neck in the last game,” said Jessica Culpepper

”Being out and being with other fans and kind of just bringing the energy and the hype to watching the game. I’m excited for the offense personally, because I know TCU is going to bring some really good offense. They got a guy I think his last name is Johnston, he’s a wide receiver, and so he’s going to bring a lot to the table and so Georgia is going to have to put up a lot of points. It’s going to be a fun game to watch,” said Jeremy Chauncey.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
Several people joined the Johnson family in a march Saturday that demanded justice for Kendrick...
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement

Latest News

WALB
Sports Talk: 2023 College Football National Championship
Valdosta Bulldog fans, businesses ready for national championship game
Valdosta Bulldog fans, businesses ready for national championship game
The highly-anticipated match between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will be the...
WALB’s Sports Talk to have special edition on CFP Championship
WALB pre-game coverage of the college football national championship game
WALB pre-game coverage of the college football national championship game