Valdosta Bulldog fans, businesses ready for national championship game

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In Valdosta, fans are still purchasing apparel or even joining Gov. Brian Kemp in wearing red and black.

Some fans said they’re not surprised that the Dawgs are in the championship, but it gives them a reason to celebrate.

Almost everywhere you go, people are gearing up for the big game. Like at the Fairway Tavern, Owner Chris Milstead said although his business has only been open for a few weeks, they’ve had requests to host a large watch party.

“We have a few people that have reserved our hidden bays and we’re turning into two large screen TVs for the game. I know we have a large group of 20+ people who are basically turning our restaurant into their living room, so we’re definitely expecting a crowd tonight,” Milstead said.

Fairway Tavern General Manager Bill Fredericks said it’s another opportunity for bars and restaurants to pack in an excited crowd. (SOURCE: WALB)

“Usually, games like this bring people out, people like to be out. In my experience, whenever you have an atmosphere like that, it becomes very ruckus and fun and people usually have a good time, so we’re just excited to see the response that we have for the game. We will be running a special tonight. It’s going to be frog legs, crispy fried frog legs. So obviously Georgia’s playing the horned frogs so it’s kind of a play on it just to get people to try something new and fun,” Fredericks said.

Georgia fan Melissa Ratliff said she might even go “all out” on the apparel. (SOURCE: WALB)

“I am a Georgia Bulldogs fan. Have been my whole life and they have done an amazing job all year. I have Georgia pants, Georgia leggings, Georgia hoodies and a hat,” Ratliff said.

It’ll be tough to top the drama from their last game, but Georgia fans don’t care — as long as they win.

“Just basically hoping that they win the game like last time, you know it was super neck in neck in the last game,” said Jessica Culpepper

”Being out and being with other fans and kind of just bringing the energy and the hype to watching the game. I’m excited for the offense personally, because I know TCU is going to bring some really good offense. They got a guy I think his last name is Johnston, he’s a wide receiver, and so he’s going to bring a lot to the table and so Georgia is going to have to put up a lot of points. It’s going to be a fun game to watch,” said Jeremy Chauncey.

