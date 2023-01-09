Stolen vehicle investigation leads to murder suspect arrest, Valdosta police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted on multiple charges including murder has been arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Quintavioius Washington, 20, is charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault from previous active warrants. He is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, and obstruction of an officer from an incident on Monday.

VPD said a person reported that their vehicle was stolen from Lakeview Drive early Monday morning. Not long after the report was made, an officer believed he saw the stolen car at an intersection in the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard.

The officer then tried to make a traffic stop on the car, however, the vehicle sped away, VPD says. The vehicle then wrecked on East Jane Street and the suspects were taken into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, William Mattair, 18, was also arrested along with Washington and charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, and obstruction of an officer.

Photo of stolen vehicle suspect William Mattair (Source: Valdosta Police Department)

Washington was indicted in December 2022 for his involvement in a murder investigation from 2019, VPD confirmed.

