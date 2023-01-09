Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Stolen vehicle investigation leads to murder suspect arrest, Valdosta police say

Photo of Lowndes County murder suspect Quintavioius Washington
Photo of Lowndes County murder suspect Quintavioius Washington(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted on multiple charges including murder has been arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Quintavioius Washington, 20, is charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault from previous active warrants. He is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, and obstruction of an officer from an incident on Monday.

VPD said a person reported that their vehicle was stolen from Lakeview Drive early Monday morning. Not long after the report was made, an officer believed he saw the stolen car at an intersection in the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard.

The officer then tried to make a traffic stop on the car, however, the vehicle sped away, VPD says. The vehicle then wrecked on East Jane Street and the suspects were taken into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, William Mattair, 18, was also arrested along with Washington and charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, and obstruction of an officer.

Photo of stolen vehicle suspect William Mattair
Photo of stolen vehicle suspect William Mattair(Source: Valdosta Police Department)

Washington was indicted in December 2022 for his involvement in a murder investigation from 2019, VPD confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
Several people joined the Johnson family in a march Saturday that demanded justice for Kendrick...
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement

Latest News

Police say he will be tried as an adult due to the nature of his crimes.
APD: 15-year-old suspected of armed robbery turns himself in
Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park on Jan. 7 around 11:20 p.m.
2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery
The shooting happened at Driskell Community Center on S. McKinley Street.
4 injured in shooting at Albany community center
WALB
2 from Albany killed in Bibb County in single vehicle crash