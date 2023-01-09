Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: Teen suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in car

Police said a 16-year-old was charged in connection to the shooting death of Alexis Griffin. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina announced a teen suspect had been charged in the death of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed while riding in a car last week.

According to WHNS, 18-year-old Alexis Shaynne Griffin was sitting in the front passenger seat of her boyfriend’s SUV as the two were driving Wednesday around 10 p.m.

The Gaffney Police Department said two people were seen on foot at a nearby intersection. Gunshots erupted, and one bullet hit the SUV and Griffin inside.

The coroner said Griffin’s boyfriend took Griffin to the hospital, where she died shortly after 11 p.m.

Griffin’s cousin, Jessica Pearson, said she graduated from high school this past year and planned to go to school to be a cosmetologist. She also said Griffin loved babies, people and doing people’s hair.

Police said detectives found the 16-year-old suspect Thursday and took him into custody.

According to officers, the 16-year-old was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials said he was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call 864-489-8115.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
Several people joined the Johnson family in a march Saturday that demanded justice for Kendrick...
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later
Photo of shooting suspect Walterious Brown
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

Latest News

Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pitbull remembered as a ‘bright soul’
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of ‘dangerous’ leaks to media
Mary Ellen O'Toole, former senior FBI profiler, says people's ideas about crime scenes are wrong.
Can't clean crime scene, expert says