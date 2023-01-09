New community center opens in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City welcomed people into their brand new community center on Monday.

The new center is designed to bring free resources to those living on Tifton’s south side.

A vision turned into realty, one pastor saw the lack of resources the community had and wanted to build a place to reach both children and adults. Things like library use, computer assistance, health checkups, GED programs and even free meals are available at the new center for those who need it.

Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes said she is excited to see this center come to fruition.

“You see children roaming the streets all times a day and evening. If they (need) something to do, this may be the place they can come. If we get our children, maybe some of the crime will go down, maybe some of the disobedience will go down,” Hughes said.

Community leaders said this center will lead inner-city children and families down the right path. One resident spoke with WALB who said she needed help using the computer. She said she’s grateful the center can help on a daily basis.

The center will be open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and will be closed on Wednesdays.

Lula William, an education consultant at the center, said the new center came about after community leaders noticed the need for the facility. Then, they started to invest to make it happen. They raised $10,000.

“When I heard the vision from Bishop Walker, I love raising money for the community and I just kept asking around and saying We need it here in Tifton to enhance the community as a whole, and I just thank God for opening up the doors that we never thought would open,” William said.

The center is looking for volunteers to help with programs that are offered there. They are asking those who are interested to visit the center during business hours.

The center is at 2911 6th Ave.

