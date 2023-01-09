Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 9

By Lee Zurik
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - You put your life in doctors’ hands, but InvestigateTV reveals your physician could be keeping secrets from you. In “Private Practice”, Joce Sterman exposes how the system meant to keep doctors in check is letting physicians keep their licenses even when they come to work impaired. Plus, non-profit hospitals claim they charge privately insured patients more to make up for losses on Medicare reimbursements, but a new report says some hospitals are making money off Medicare. Finally, as Americans struggle with the cost of healthcare, Rachel DePompa shares ways you can keep your appointments, while still finding ways to save. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Private Practice: Physicians battle addictions to alcohol and drugs like any other professionals. But their substance abuse can and has interfered with their ability to practice safely, putting patients at risk. How those physicians are treated, and in some cases disciplined, is part of a process that’s kept largely out of the public eye, with intensive digging required to discover some doctors are given multiple attempts at recovery or engage in gross misconduct before they’re removed from practice. Our investigation examines the discipline records of physicians across the country that have been taken to task for substance abuse on the job and delves into the state-affiliated programs nationwide that work to treat them – often without disclosing anything to the public or even the medical boards tasked with making sure you’re protected from impaired physicians who may hold your life in their hands.

Then we look at the delays in informing medical boards and the public when physicians break their rehab contracts, as well as shortcomings in how they’re disciplined when they relapse. Our team pulled stunning examples from doctor disciplinary records across the U.S. showing that some physicians repeatedly fail drug tests, get arrested for DUIs and even turn up under the influence on the job long before the public is ever told. Even then, they’re often punished with a slap on the wrist.

Hospitals Claim Medicare Losses: Health care costs are rising and Americans are struggling. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, roughly 40% of adults say they’ve delayed or foregone care because they couldn’t afford it. Non-profit hospitals claim they charge privately insured patients more to make up for losses on Medicare reimbursements, but a new report says some hospitals are making money off Medicare.

Watching Your Wallet: For many Americans, a trip to the doctor is determined by the cost of the visit, instead of the medical need. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa finds out ways you can keep your appointments, while still finding ways to save.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
Several people joined the Johnson family in a march Saturday that demanded justice for Kendrick...
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later
Travis Luke is a felon who says he can help kids get off of the street
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement

Latest News

De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
WALB
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
WALB
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to murder suspect arrest, Valdosta police say
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office made 220 drug-related arrests in 2022.
220 drug-related arrests made in Coffee County in 2022
WALB
220 drug-related arrests made in Coffee County in 2022