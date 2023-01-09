Ask the Expert
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking

De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he contacted the victim after a judge placed an order against it.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for stalking.

De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he contacted the victim after a judge placed an order against it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

