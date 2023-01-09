‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new community action group is demanding change in Albany.

“Albany Citizens United” was formed in response to a spike in gun violence and crime in Albany.

“This is what it’s all about. It’s about being able to raise your family. So the kids can come out to the ballpark,” Anthony Branch, the Vice President of the group, said.

Branch said a Nov. 23 homicide that ended in the death of a 39-year-old man prompted his participation in the group.

Nearly 1,500 violent crimes were reported in the Albany metro area in 2020, FBI's 2020 Uniform Crime Report (WALB)

“The system in our county is broken,” Terrance Fowler, President of Albany Citizens United said.

Fowler said it’s more than just crime. It’s literacy rates, family unit, and job availability. These issues were all discussed in their first public meeting at the Rawson Circle Garden Center.

“Recidivism is high here, but it’s high everywhere because there (are) no jobs. If I didn’t have a support system y’all would be chasing me out there,” Travis Luke, a group member said.

Terence Fowler Sr. is the president of the action group (WALB)

Luke is a convicted felon and was involved in gangs in Albany. The group will be using him for youth outreach because of his experiences. He said he’d be able to turn the lives of kids around by teaching them the power of making money instead of relying on gangs for that support.

“It’s challenging for me to hire within the city, not only just education. People are not showing up,” Okoye Daniels, another group member said.

As a business owner, Daniels is looking for qualified workers, but also incentives to open more businesses. The idea is that as economic opportunity goes up, crime goes down.

Alysia Cutting, a concerned Albany resident, drives for Lyft. She recently moved from Massachusetts and said she hears about concerns from people about paying their rent.

“I have conversations in the car. They are like why did you come to Albany?” Cutting said.

She sees the potential in Albany because of the infrastructure it has like a transit system, a downtown, a riverfront and the Civic Center.

The next step for the group is to write a letter that will be sent to elected officials in Albany and law enforcement leaders. It will be sent out to them on Monday and will be given 10 days to respond to those questions and demands.

The letter addresses concerns to Albany Police, Dougherty County Sheriff's, and The District Attorney (WALB)

“We’re interested in action. We’re past the time where we feel we can listen to your suggestions. We voted for you to do one specific thing and that’s to protect our citizens,” Fowler said.

One of the demands in the letter is to increase police staffing. Another is to do away with gun detection.

Branch said he admits that officials can’t do it alone, but that more needs to be done in general to cut crime rates and that the letter being sent out is a symbol of their aggressive approach to change.

“I understand when somebody sends their thoughts and prayers. That means they thought about it, but they’re praying somebody’s going to do something about it. Well, we’re doing something about it,” Branch said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.