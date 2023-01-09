4 injured in shooting at Albany community center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany community center, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened at Driskell Community Center on S. McKinley Street.

The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the victims told police they saw a red car pull up to the center. One of the victims told police that a man with a black ski mask started shooting, according to APD.

The Albany Police Department said the shooting is still under investigation.

