220 drug-related arrests made in Coffee County in 2022

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - According to a rural health study, the drug problem is getting worse in small counties in South Georgia. The Coffee County Drug Unit made 220 arrests in 2022.

The CCDU seized approximately 7.46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last year. Deputy Fred Cole says the street value for these substances seized is estimated to be around $33,000. The CCDU identified several overdoses in the county linked to the heroin/fentanyl seized in 2022.

The Department of Justice found that drug trafficking is viewed as the single most serious organized crime problem in our country.

The CCDU seized about 1.3 pounds of cocaine, 9.2 pounds of marijuana and 5.16 ounces of heroin off the street.

“Methamphetamine is the drug everyone wants but you got other things coming in, too,” Cole said.

The CCDU collaborates with other drug units in surrounding areas to help come up with solutions to help combat the issues. They apply the training and things they learned last year to the coming years, Cole said.

“We always analyze everything we do and moving forward and learning from stuff that we done this previous year to this year, and criminals and narcotic users and drug users always seem to push the envelope on how to do that” Cole said.

Four vehicles suspected of being used in drug trafficking were seized, along with 39 firearms, Cole said. He’s proud of the team and is looking forward to keeping the citizens safe throughout the rest of the new year, Cole said.

