2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery

Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park on Jan. 7 around 11:20 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park that happened Saturday night.

The 18-year-old victim flagged down a Tifton police officer at 14th St. E and Tift Avenue after he was robbed. He was approached by a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and jogging pants with what appeared to be an assault weapon and demanded money, according to law enforcement.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Quinnard Walker, 18, of Ty Ty, and Jaylen M. Green, 17, of Ty Ty.

Police determined the suspects planned to rob the victim when he met them for a drug deal.

Walker was charged with one count of armed robbery. Green was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of marijuana. Both are being held at the Tift County Jail.

The Tifton Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department tip line at (229) 391-3991.

