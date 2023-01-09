2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near Hartley Bridge Road.

Those involved were in a Toyota Land Crusier, going north on I-75, when the driver lost control trying to merge back onto the interstate and rolled over several times.

The driver, Mark Bruno, 57, died after being taken to the hospital. DeAndre McGhee, 24, died at the scene. The other two passengers are in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.