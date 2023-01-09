Ask the Expert
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

Kendrick Johnson's memory lives on through 'KJ Social Media Day'
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.

His family — and many others — believe he was murdered and there is a cover-up.

The Johnson family is holding a number of events leading up to Wednesday.

The Kendrick Johnson Case: A timeline of events in the case

On Wednesday on WALB News 10 at 5:30, WALB will be airing a 30 minute special about the Kendrick Johnson case and where the case stands today.

