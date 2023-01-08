Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, Fla. (AP) — A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.

The 56-year-old woman had just finished competing in a barrel race at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday when she was thrown from the galloping horse on an exit ramp and struck a pole, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

The woman later died at a local hospital. Her identity was not immediately released, but the sheriff’s office said she is from out of state.

The Baker competition was part of the National Barrel Horse Association tour of rodeos around the country, according to the event’s website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
Photo of shooting suspect Walterious Brown
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
Uga not going to championship game

Latest News

Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
Damar Hamlin posts photo from hospital bed rooting on the Buffalo Bills a week after his...
NFL's Hamlin remarkable recovery as Bills return to the field
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs. Chiefs
FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy endured a grueling weeklong fight to gather votes in a speaker's...
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules