Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Staying Mild and Mostly Dry

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cloudless day across South Georgia today. An area of high pressure is directly overhead.

Temperatures today:

Albany: 70°

Valdosta: 70°

Americus: 68°

Tonight will be another cool night. It won’t be as cold as last night. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s. That’s about normal for this time of year.

Some more clouds mix in tomorrow afternoon as a weak disturbance comes in. A non 0 chance for rain tomorrow evening, but the vast majority of us don’t get any drops.

A more mild start on Monday. Clouds keep temps from dropping too low. The mid to upper 40s. A weak front finally passes. That’ll set our temperatures down to about normal for this time of year.

We are just about to get to the coldest climatological days of the year(Jan 11-13th).

Normal: 39/62.

During this time we’ll be at or above normal.

Temperatures warm every day next week. From a high near 60 on Monday to the 70s on Thursday. From a low in the 30s on Tuesday to the 50s on Friday.

A front comes in on Friday. That’ll be our next cooldown and next chance for rain. 1-2″ looks possible with this system.

There’s a low end chance right now for severe weather with this system, but I wouldn’t doubt there being a few strong cells in the mix. There looks to be the ingredients for storms, but the instability to work with looks low. It’s still too far away to make a call.

There’s no big cooldown coming in the near term.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
Uga not going to championship game
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
Edward Cesena was arrested and transported to the Thomas County Jail, where he will be charged...
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
Photo of shooting suspect Walterious Brown
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
A few changes over the weekend
Weekend brings a few changes
First Alert Weather 5pm Friday Jan 6
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather