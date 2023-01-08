Staying Mild and Mostly Dry

A cloudless day across South Georgia today. An area of high pressure is directly overhead.

Temperatures today:

Albany: 70°

Valdosta: 70°

Americus: 68°

Tonight will be another cool night. It won’t be as cold as last night. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s. That’s about normal for this time of year.

Some more clouds mix in tomorrow afternoon as a weak disturbance comes in. A non 0 chance for rain tomorrow evening, but the vast majority of us don’t get any drops.

A more mild start on Monday. Clouds keep temps from dropping too low. The mid to upper 40s. A weak front finally passes. That’ll set our temperatures down to about normal for this time of year.

We are just about to get to the coldest climatological days of the year(Jan 11-13th).

Normal: 39/62.

During this time we’ll be at or above normal.

Temperatures warm every day next week. From a high near 60 on Monday to the 70s on Thursday. From a low in the 30s on Tuesday to the 50s on Friday.

A front comes in on Friday. That’ll be our next cooldown and next chance for rain. 1-2″ looks possible with this system.

There’s a low end chance right now for severe weather with this system, but I wouldn’t doubt there being a few strong cells in the mix. There looks to be the ingredients for storms, but the instability to work with looks low. It’s still too far away to make a call.

There’s no big cooldown coming in the near term.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.