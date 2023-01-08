GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A family in Georgia says their child has been sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs.

Ericka Stevens Gilstrap, the mother of the victim, told WRDW that her 11-year-old son, Justin Gilstrap, was attacked Friday night when he was riding his bike.

The boy’s mother said a pit bull started barking at her son before getting him by the leg. She said two other pit bulls then also joined in on the attack.

The mother said her son ended up falling off his bike and the dogs dragged him into a ditch.

Ericka Stevens Gilstrap said her nephew found her son in the ditch and called 911.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to the family’s house, which is nearby the original scene, and found the 11-year-old being treated by fire crews.

The Gilstrap family said Justin was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Deputies reported that the boy’s scalp was halfway torn off in the attack and that he suffered deep puncture wounds on both legs, with half of his ear bitten.

“He [Justin] is a trooper. He said, ‘I’m going to be tough,’” Ericka Stevens Gilstrap said.

According to the family, they have previously reported the dogs to authorities. Ericka Stevens Gilstrap said she filed a report last year with neighbors also making complaints.

“My child could have died tonight,” Ericka Stevens Gilstrap said. “They [authorities] have not done anything about the reports. They [the dogs] just run loose. They’re not behind a fence. They’re not tied up.”

The sheriff’s office reports the dogs’ owner, Burt Baker III, has been charged with reckless conduct in connection with the attack. He reportedly told deputies that the dogs like to chase people on bicycles.

The Columbia Board of Commissioners released the following statement on Saturday regarding the incident:

“After a review of county records, Columbia County Animal Services has responded to various complaints concerning multiple dog issues in the Rolling Meadows subdivision over the last several years.

Animal Services has had limited interactions with the owner of these particular dogs in the past and warnings for allowing the dogs to run free were issued.

Columbia County Animal Services has no record of these dogs being aggressive towards humans until this incident.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.