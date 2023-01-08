Ask the Expert
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck

One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36.

The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.

A black Ford Fusion was hit by a semi-truck.
A black Ford Fusion was hit by a semi-truck.

The semi-truck hit the front of the Ford Fusion and then entered the west lane where it also hit a 2017 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.

The driver of the Ford F-350 succumbed to injuries on the scene. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Randolph Gibbs. Troopers said he was the only occupant of the Ford F-350.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was called to the scene and the charges will be pending the outcome of the investigation.

