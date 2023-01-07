WALB’s Sports Talk to have special edition on CFP Championship
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB Sports Team is hitting the road for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The highly-anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will be the focus of a special edition of Sports Talk, which will air on WALB NBC and ABC at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Starting on Jan. 6 on WALB News 10 at 6, tune in to coverage from Los Angeles for everything leading up to the game.
