A few changes over the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and seasonably pleasant 60s Friday afternoon. Tonight, clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-upper 30s.

Looking and feeling pretty good Saturday with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Late Saturday into Sunday a weak disturbance moves across the region. Clouds thicken through the afternoon followed by a slight chance of rain late Sunday evening.

Rapid clearing brings dry conditions back Monday. Yet another disturbance quickly slides through with isolated showers Tuesday. Briefly dry Wednesday before the next weather maker arrives with rain Thursday night into Friday.

For now, temperature remain near to slightly above average with highs low-upper 60s while lows range from the mid 30s to upper 40s. Next big drop in temperatures the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

