APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

Photo of shooting suspect Walterious Brown(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges.

Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at a vehicle on Dec. 1, 2022, near West Oakridge Drive and South Slappey Blvd.

On Thursday, Brown allegedly drove around Barton Avenue and South Jackson Street while pointing a gun at people, per witness statements to Albany police.

Police also say they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in Brown’s possession.

He is now in the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

