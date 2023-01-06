Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

WWII Veteran who was part of D-Day Invasion dies at the age of 102

Vernon Guthrie died just weeks shy of his 103rd birthday.
Vernon Guthrie died just weeks shy of his 103rd birthday.
Vernon Guthrie died just weeks shy of his 103rd birthday.(wctv)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A South Georgia World War II veteran who participated in the D-Day Invasion passed away this week at the age of 102.

Family members tell us Vernon Guthrie died Tuesday, just a few weeks shy of his 103rd birthday. His funeral was Friday afternoon in Nashville, Georgia.

“He lived a long and prosperous life. He traveled all over the globe during his lifetime and saw many things come and go,” Guthrie’s grandson, Ronnie Guthrie said Friday. “It was a life well lived for sure!”

Vernon Guthrie was drafted into the US Army at the age of 21 and participated in the D-Day Invasion. Guthrie says he was part of the second wave and stormed the beach on June 7, 1944. He shared some memories with us in June 2019 as the world marked the 75th anniversary of that famous invasion.

“We got in to the shore good, got in to the first hedge rows that was pretty close to the shore,” Guthrie told us, “and the boy that was with me, my runner, me and him jumped over a hedge row, and they shot him twice. From there on, it was just fighting.”

Guthrie traveled to Washington, D.C. on Honor Flight in April 2019. WCTV’s Julie Montanaro was with him as he saw the National World War II Monument for the first time.

“You are 99 right now?”

“99. Yeah,” he said.

“99 and did you ever think you’d have a chance to see this memorial?”

“No. Never think I’d see it. It’s better and bigger than I expected,” Guthrie said as his grandson wheeled him around the memorial.

Guthrie remained active, riding a golf cart around the Guthrie Lumber Company in Cecil, Georgia, well past his 100th birthday.

“He was blessed to have a son Ronnie and grandson, Ron and great-grandchildren Forrest , Meghan , Blake and even great great grandchildren Carson, Luke , and Jake! He was very proud of the legacy that he left behind!” his grandson said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The letter stated that over 280 full-time state employees received on average about $23,700 per...
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
The New COVID-19 variant has impacted several South Georgia health systems. Experts say this...
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
Kamry Copeland and Quaderious Davis are the parents of Kalyn Davis who was the first baby born...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.
APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose
Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on kidnapping, battery and third degree cruelty to...
Kidnapping, child cruelty suspect wanted by APD

Latest News

Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing homelessness
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
UGA professor speaks on Georgia farmers and their mental health
UGA professor speaks on Georgia farmers and their mental health