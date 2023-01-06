Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Uga not going to championship game

(WVLT)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night.

Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game.

The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a cross-country flight would be too difficult on the nine-year old bulldog named “Que.’’ The Georgia mascot has been the Seiler family dog for more than 50 years.

Charles Seiler, who is Que’s caretaker, says the mascot will be watching from home when The Bulldogs face TCU at 7:30 Monday night in SoFi Stadium in an attempt to win Georgia’s second consecutive national championship.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The letter stated that over 280 full-time state employees received on average about $23,700 per...
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
The New COVID-19 variant has impacted several South Georgia health systems. Experts say this...
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
Kamry Copeland and Quaderious Davis are the parents of Kalyn Davis who was the first baby born...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on kidnapping, battery and third degree cruelty to...
Kidnapping, child cruelty suspect wanted by APD
Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.
APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose

Latest News

Many of us were watching Monday night's football game between the Buffalo Bills and the...
Georgia laws in place to help young athletes
FILE: Photo of former TCC and Berrien Rebels head coach Ed Pilcher.
5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away
Jennifer Ross, Travis's Widow, looking down at her late husband's portrait.
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
CORRECTS DATE TO SATURDAY, DEC. 24, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, DEC. 25, 2022. - FILE - Kathy Whitworth...
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83