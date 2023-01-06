‘I just can’t keep paying for something that I don’t know what I’m paying for:’ Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Ashburn allowed residents to speak about their high water bills at their city council meeting Thursday night.

Residents went months without receiving water bills, from September 2021 to April 2022. Now, bills of more than $1,000 have been issued to some Ashburn residents

Ashburn City Manager Cherysh Green-Caldwell says the initial problem was from software issues out of their control. They are now catching back up, but are still months behind.

“It was unfortunate, but it was what we needed to do,” Green-Caldwell said about residents paying back-to-back payments.

About 50 people showed up to the city council meeting. (WALB)

The city said they have not been issuing late fees and will not disconnect residents unless they haven’t paid anything since the initial disruption. They set a hard payment due date of January 26th. Green-Caldwell said some other cities have already charged late fees. She believes it’s fair for every resident to start paying for services they’ve used.

Ashburn residents are concerned because the bills are coming all at once, and they don’t know what to pay. They blame continued inaccuracies and lack of communication.

“Nobody trusts them. I don’t trust them anymore because there is no way I can verify my bills are correct. A bill came out right before Christmas and the week after Christmas. I came up here Tuesday about the bill after Christmas and I was told that was wrong,” Ashburn resident, Zetta Terry said.

“I’m a single parent. These bills, I don’t know what I’m paying for. They’re coming back to back. I just can’t keep paying for something that I don’t know what I’m paying for,” Ashburn resident, Twanda Chandler said.

At the meeting, City Councilman Rockwell said he’s willing to have the city forgive 50% for all water bills. City Councilman Burgess said he supported forgiving it all. That would mean about $300,000-$600,000 in lost revenue for the city, so taxes would increase.

Mayor Sandra Lumpkin and city council members listened to concerned citizens. (WALB)

After Thursday’s meeting, there were still concerns and uncertainty about what residents are paying for their water bill.

“It was a mess. The city council wasn’t prepared for this,” Chandler said.

Ashburn Mayor Sandra Lumpkin said since every case couldn’t possibly be solved at once, she will help organize a town hall on a different day when it can be solved. The city will also keep helping out on a case-by-case basis at city hall. This is for people that may have leaks or inaccurate charges.

The city has approved funding to go to a purely digital system. This would make reading meters faster and easier, however, the city has to catch up on payments before they install the new meters.

Currently, there is no set timetable for this project.

