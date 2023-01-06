Ask the Expert
Sunny days and chilly nights

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds gave way to abundant sunshine and pleasantly warm 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, clear and cold as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s.

Just as nice but slightly cooler Friday with highs low-mid 60s. Lows tumble into the mid 30s for a cold and frosty Saturday morning. Look for beautiful sunshine with seasonal mid 60s through the afternoon.

Look for changes the second half of the weekend as a weak disturbance passes. Sunday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Across SGA more clouds and very little rainfall. Dry Monday then the same pattern plays out Tuesday with a few showers followed by abundant sunshine on Wednesday.

No major temperature swings the next 7 days as highs top low to upper 60s while lows range from the mid 30s to upper 40s. Rain chances return late week.

