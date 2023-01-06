Senator Ossoff Recognizes southwest Georgia Pastor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Ossoff is recognizing one Southwest Georgia pastor who has gone above and beyond.

Pastor Daniel Simmons started at the church back in 1991. And he’s been doing his best to help the community flourish ever since.

Pastor Simmons says he originally came to Albany in 1973 as a student at Albany State University.

He says when he found out Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff honored him with an official U.S. Senate commendation, he was very humbled.

“Apparently, he and somebody else noticed what we were doing. And then for him to go the length that he did in the Senate, to honor us in such a way — and I say us because it’s more than just me. Very humbling. Obviously, we don’t do what we do for recognition. But anytime somebody sees that; it’s very fulfilling,” Pastor Simmons said.

Pastor Daniel Simmons. (WALB)

Part of what Sen. Ossoff said on the Senate floor included, “Pastor Simmons has championed efforts to give back to the community, hosting food drives for the hungry, donating supplies to special needs classrooms and senior homes, paying off mortgages, and more. As Georgia’s U.S. Senator, it is my honor to commend Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons for his lifetime of service and more than 30 years leading Mount Zion Baptist Church.”

Members of the Mount Zion Baptist Church say they’re inspired every day to help others as a result of Simmons’ influence.

Ira Thompson is the director of special events at the church.

“If we can do anything better, model what he is saying. Go out in the community, not inside the walls of the church,” Thompson said. “Go outside, meet the people, encourage the people. But mostly help the people. You can talk about it, but you need to put words and actions together.”

Simmons says the church aims to help people with different types of needs.

“We’ve operated with 50 different ministries that serve the people, “ Simmons said. “Their healthcare needs, in terms of housing, we’ve been involved with housing. We’ve been partnering with the school system and working with various schools inside of the schools.”

Gloria Peters and Jesse Peters are members of the Willing Workers Ministry at Mt. Zion.

“We take care of the senior citizens, we take care of the special needs in the Dougherty County School System. We take care of people in the community that need help. We make sure they get it,” Gloria Peters said.

They also help in areas of healthcare.

“This church exceeded Dougherty County for the blood drive for the American Red Cross,” Thompson said. “We did an event and in three hours- three, not all day. Three hours exceed their numbers across the state of Georgia. And it was all because they asked him if he was willing to do that. And again, this is just showing you the openness that he has for the people to do that.”

Members of the church gathering together with Pastor Simmons (bottom left) (WALB)

But above all, Brian Jones, who is the associate pastor, says members of the church remain humble.

“We’re just so happy to be recognized and acknowledged. We understand that the attention is not just for us. But it’s to shine a light on the kingdom of God,” Jones said. “And amidst all the organizations that do positive things, we want to be able to continue to stand out as a light and as an example to the rest of the world and this community.”

Pastor Simmons tells WALB the church has big plans for the next year, including a youth center and improving the Harlem area of Albany.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.