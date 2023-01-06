Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

Georgia heart program helps fund 10 rural hospitals
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program.

The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia.

Tift Regional was one of the 10 hospitals to receive these funds.

Experts say in the past 10 years, eight rural hospitals have shut down in Georgia. Texas and Tennessee are the only two states with more closures. Health professionals said the funds benefit both the hospital and its patients

Alex Le, Tift Regional chief operating officer, said Medicaid expansion could help rural Georgia hospitals stay open. Rural hospitals in states where Medicaid has been expanded are 62% less likely to close than rural hospitals in non-expansion states like Georgia.

“Medicaid does provide some assistance but not everything qualifies for Medicaid, so this covers the gap for the patients that may not qualify for the Medicaid or may have additional higher expenses that they can’t afford,” Le said.

Jason Morris, Colony Bank regional president, said contributions made through the Georgia Heart Program were made by Colony Bank. Each of the 10 hospitals received $50,000.

“Most of all our team at Colony Bank lives in the communities that we serve and is given the funds through the Georgia Heart Program, where it benefits 10 different rural hospitals. Most of the time, we live in those communities, so we use those facilities so being a resident of those counties we want good health care,” Morris said.

Le says Tift Regional is showing no signs of closures. He said as an operating officer, he’s thankful to have these additional funds circulating throughout the medical center.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather threat ends for South Georgia
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating three...
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
Kamry Copeland and Quaderious Davis are the parents of Kalyn Davis who was the first baby born...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
The letter stated that over 280 full-time state employees received on average about $23,700 per...
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
The New COVID-19 variant has impacted several South Georgia health systems. Experts say this...
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

Latest News

Donations needed for Valdosta-based foster care
Lowndes, Echols Co. based foster care needs your support
PCOM South Georgia’s physicians have seen a number of medical emergencies relating to sports.
PCOM students training to handle sports-related medical emergencies
Georgia heart program helps fund 10 rural hospitals
Georgia heart program helps fund 10 rural hospitals
WALB
Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage